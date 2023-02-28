NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

_____

036 FPUS51 KALY 280843

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280841

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

NYZ033-281600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ052-281600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ058-281600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-281600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-281600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-281600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery, cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-281600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in

the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-281600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ083-281600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-281600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-281600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-281600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ039-281600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-281600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-281600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-281600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-281600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-281600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-281600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-281600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20.

$$

NYZ054-281600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-281600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ061-281600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-281600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-281600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-281600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-281600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EST Tue Feb 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather