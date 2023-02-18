NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and snow. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then freezing rain, snow and rain likely after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and snow likely in the morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy, cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy, colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and snow. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then freezing rain, snow and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow and sleet likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow and sleet likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain

and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs around 30.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and snow likely in the morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy, cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in

the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

