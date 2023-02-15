Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 15, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;79;A morning shower;89;80;S;9;80%;53%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;69;Partly sunny;84;69;WNW;9;49%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;52;22;Plenty of sunshine;51;26;E;5;47%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;60;46;Plenty of sun;61;42;ESE;8;57%;6%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;52;43;A couple of showers;50;48;WSW;23;88%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;13;A little a.m. snow;26;19;NNE;5;87%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;47;40;A.M. rain, overcast;45;38;NW;7;91%;92%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;12;-15;Cold;8;-9;E;8;71%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;A couple of t-storms;87;68;S;10;79%;100%;10

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;54;37;Partly sunny;56;39;SW;5;64%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;74;62;A little a.m. rain;75;60;SW;9;74%;60%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;63;43;Plenty of sun;62;34;NNW;11;40%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;90;73;A stray shower;93;72;ESE;7;69%;55%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, very warm;89;61;Hazy and very warm;89;61;E;10;33%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;84;74;Clearing, very warm;87;74;NNW;8;64%;44%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;42;Mostly sunny;57;42;W;6;72%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;39;21;Brilliant sunshine;45;23;NNE;5;48%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;51;30;Fog, then some sun;56;34;WSW;4;62%;3%;3

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;49;34;A shower in the p.m.;51;42;WSW;16;73%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;69;49;A couple of showers;70;49;SE;5;71%;93%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;87;68;A t-storm around;86;67;WSW;6;54%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;44;27;Fog, then some sun;45;35;WNW;4;79%;26%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;54;41;A couple of showers;50;48;SW;16;79%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog to sun;50;25;Fog to sun;50;30;WSW;7;69%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog to sun;48;25;Fog, then some sun;48;30;WNW;5;82%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;84;71;Downpours;83;48;S;10;64%;86%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;Very warm;85;68;E;7;66%;38%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;45;32;Becoming cloudy;50;34;WNW;6;56%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;64;53;Sunny intervals;66;50;N;8;51%;26%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and breezy;75;66;Winds subsiding;75;64;SE;23;69%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;80;65;A shower in the a.m.;80;63;ENE;4;70%;68%;5

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and hot;91;71;Decreasing clouds;88;71;ESE;8;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Windy;43;33;A wintry mix;35;19;NNW;15;85%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;87;72;Sunshine and nice;86;73;SSW;8;67%;2%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog early in the day;41;36;Showers around;44;38;WSW;24;89%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy and breezy;75;63;Breezy with hazy sun;78;62;N;14;69%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;77;39;Windy and cooler;48;30;NNW;18;48%;17%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;76;Sunny intervals;91;77;NE;9;64%;32%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;81;57;Hazy sunshine;81;59;NW;6;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;16;5;Mostly sunny, cold;33;16;SSW;7;46%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;81;60;Hazy sun;82;63;S;4;37%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;WNW;6;84%;69%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of rain;51;46;Cloudy and breezy;54;52;WSW;23;85%;88%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brief p.m. showers;49;44;Rain and drizzle;58;46;NE;9;61%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy and breezy;62;57;Partly sunny, breezy;62;58;E;22;73%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Mostly cloudy;69;60;N;6;60%;14%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;62;A t-storm in spots;73;62;NNE;7;83%;90%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;S;9;62%;25%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Fog;37;33;Cloudy;37;33;S;10;85%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;73;Becoming cloudy;93;74;NE;5;47%;84%;8

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;69;54;Plenty of sunshine;69;55;E;8;53%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;81;70;Cloudy with a shower;81;72;E;9;64%;97%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hot with hazy sun;92;62;Hot with hazy sun;92;64;ENE;8;25%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds and warm;86;53;High clouds and warm;83;54;NNE;5;35%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Mostly sunny;48;36;S;7;67%;4%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;86;74;A shower and t-storm;85;75;WSW;10;83%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;76;65;Breezy in the p.m.;77;67;N;16;42%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;76;60;A thunderstorm;77;60;NE;8;71%;92%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;51;35;High clouds and mild;55;36;S;4;53%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;88;62;Very warm;87;61;WNW;9;40%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;70;46;Hazy sunshine;76;48;SSW;5;46%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy and very warm;82;55;Breezy with hazy sun;82;55;N;16;18%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds breaking;36;28;Partly sunny;38;30;SE;4;70%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;74;Increasingly windy;88;75;NNE;15;60%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Very warm;89;74;Clouds and sun, hot;92;73;NW;6;67%;55%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;82;65;Hazy sun, very warm;86;67;SSW;6;57%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;72;Partly sunny;94;76;S;4;56%;26%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;58;41;A shower in the a.m.;60;35;SW;6;60%;59%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;SW;7;73%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;78;70;Inc. clouds;77;70;SSE;7;82%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;66;47;Mostly sunny, nice;67;48;NE;11;60%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;Showers around;55;49;SW;15;84%;68%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;62;39;Mostly sunny;65;44;ENE;6;19%;0%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Partly sunny;86;77;S;7;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;56;32;Fog to sun;61;31;NE;5;60%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and very warm;89;79;Very warm;88;80;ENE;14;66%;0%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;85;75;NNE;4;86%;95%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;ENE;10;62%;27%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;91;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;73;NNW;12;33%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;Sunny;84;45;NNW;6;16%;2%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;80;72;Partly sunny, breezy;82;72;ESE;15;67%;26%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;35;26;Fog, then some sun;33;30;SSE;6;92%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;89;75;Sunlit and windy;90;76;ENE;18;59%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;82;67;A t-storm around;83;56;S;12;66%;93%;4

Montreal, Canada;A shower;47;37;Mainly cloudy, mild;40;20;ENE;8;60%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;27;15;Low clouds;24;12;ENE;7;83%;24%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;75;Hazy sun;98;74;NNE;8;27%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;Remaining very warm;87;59;NE;10;46%;3%;10

New York, United States;A morning shower;64;52;Couple of showers;64;54;SSW;7;67%;95%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;56;38;Sunshine;57;36;WNW;9;52%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;12;-9;Clearing;11;-15;ENE;8;63%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow flurries;42;30;Partly sunny;48;29;SE;6;50%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Fog early in the day;35;32;Cloudy;40;27;SW;5;89%;23%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;48;32;Inc. clouds;36;16;NE;9;66%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;A morning shower;87;79;ENE;8;79%;84%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;90;74;A couple of showers;90;73;NNW;7;66%;73%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;84;74;A little p.m. rain;84;72;NE;9;80%;80%;3

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;55;40;Fog early in the day;54;50;SW;9;80%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;Very warm;76;60;S;12;54%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;ENE;11;50%;13%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, hot;94;78;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;ENE;11;75%;73%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;SE;7;48%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;43;30;Some sun, fog early;51;41;WSW;15;68%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;41;15;Hazy sunshine;40;17;SE;6;62%;3%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;50;Afternoon showers;66;51;NNW;6;73%;99%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;64;53;Low clouds;67;51;ENE;7;75%;27%;1

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;89;77;Brief a.m. showers;89;74;ENE;8;69%;94%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little icy mix;38;32;A bit of a.m. snow;36;26;NNW;14;78%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Fog early in the day;40;31;Breezy in the p.m.;39;35;S;11;79%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A t-storm around;92;78;NNW;6;68%;65%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warmer with some sun;80;52;Breezy, not as warm;69;47;NE;14;35%;9%;3

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;62;37;Fog, then some sun;60;39;N;5;73%;3%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;32;Mainly cloudy;34;23;SSE;11;70%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;58;38;Clearing;56;41;NE;7;53%;9%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;83;64;A shower in the p.m.;82;67;ENE;11;60%;66%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;85;74;Windy with a shower;85;75;ENE;20;72%;97%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;WNW;7;57%;27%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;85;46;Mostly sunny, nice;81;44;ESE;5;26%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;93;58;Sunny and very warm;87;58;SW;7;43%;8%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;85;69;A stray shower;84;70;N;9;69%;48%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;68;42;Mostly sunny, mild;70;44;ENE;5;56%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;46;32;Cloudy;47;38;S;8;62%;25%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;46;28;Decreasing clouds;42;24;SSW;7;64%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;Partly sunny;50;39;SE;7;57%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;84;76;Cloudy with a shower;91;77;N;11;62%;48%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder with clearing;47;26;Fog to sun;54;28;WSW;3;59%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;83;74;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;17;66%;93%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A thick cloud cover;38;33;Cloudy;41;33;WSW;8;84%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;80;65;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;N;13;59%;1%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;54;51;Breezy with some sun;63;55;E;16;67%;2%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Fog early in the day;37;32;Breezy in the p.m.;37;33;S;13;84%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower or two;45;38;Cloudy, p.m. rain;48;41;NE;5;87%;99%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;42;29;Colder;37;26;NW;12;59%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and chilly;44;35;Partly sunny;50;33;N;10;43%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;61;48;Partly sunny;60;45;NNE;6;68%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;64;32;Mostly sunny;62;36;ESE;4;59%;26%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;47;29;Sunny;47;34;S;9;37%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;56;36;Colder;39;24;NW;12;72%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;60;49;Clouds and sun;63;50;ESE;7;69%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;65;46;S;5;59%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;16;-18;Mainly cloudy;16;-18;ENE;8;64%;20%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;44;37;Rain and drizzle;42;37;N;6;77%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;45;30;Fog, then some sun;50;38;WNW;4;71%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;86;62;Mostly sunny;83;63;ESE;7;51%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;37;30;Breezy in the p.m.;37;31;SW;11;86%;45%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;41;29;Fog, then some sun;46;37;W;14;76%;41%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;68;59;Very windy;64;59;S;27;88%;81%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;8;57%;41%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. snow;33;16;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;15;ENE;3;55%;7%;4

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather