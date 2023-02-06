Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 6, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;77;A t-storm around;87;78;SSW;9;86%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;85;63;Plenty of sun;85;65;ENE;7;49%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Rain tapering off;48;37;A shower in places;49;27;N;9;81%;41%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;55;47;A couple of showers;56;45;W;14;71%;95%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;47;31;Fog, then sun;42;26;SE;6;74%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;32;20;Mostly cloudy;26;15;SE;4;79%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, mild;64;38;Warm with clearing;67;40;WSW;6;43%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;18;5;A little a.m. snow;12;-1;SSW;9;90%;98%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;NNE;6;43%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain/snow showers;41;34;Rain/snow showers;42;29;N;11;66%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A.M. showers, breezy;75;60;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;SW;11;67%;27%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasingly windy;69;51;Hazy sun and breezy;65;45;WSW;14;37%;14%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;Afternoon showers;88;73;SSE;5;82%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, very warm;87;63;Hazy sun, very warm;88;63;E;6;44%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;93;77;Partly sunny;91;77;SSW;8;66%;28%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy and cooler;54;44;Rain;51;47;E;24;80%;100%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;23;Partly sunny;41;23;NE;5;44%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Sunshine and cold;32;23;NNW;7;69%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds breaking;35;22;Fog, then sun;37;23;SSE;4;63%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;46;A t-storm around;68;47;SE;7;64%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;Some sun returning;84;66;SW;5;64%;44%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;32;18;Mostly sunny;36;22;N;7;59%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;45;30;Clouds and sun;42;27;E;5;68%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;35;19;Mostly sunny;35;21;E;6;60%;43%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;33;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;21;N;4;60%;9%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;NE;9;49%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;82;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;NNE;6;64%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;55;38;Rain and drizzle;58;35;NNW;9;51%;61%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;60;47;Breezy with some sun;60;49;WNW;14;51%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;84;65;Not as warm;74;63;SSE;19;74%;41%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;A couple of showers;82;66;E;3;69%;87%;8

Chennai, India;Very warm;88;72;Hazy and hot;93;73;ESE;7;65%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;42;38;Breezy;43;27;WSW;16;75%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;SE;6;81%;84%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning sunny;39;28;Partly sunny;37;31;WSW;7;81%;3%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;Partly sunny, breezy;75;63;N;17;61%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Low clouds and fog;69;56;Rain and a t-storm;61;46;NW;8;95%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray shower;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;8;68%;64%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;55;Hazy sun;74;51;WNW;8;61%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;45;21;Plenty of sunshine;47;24;SW;7;40%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;63;SSW;6;46%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSW;7;78%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;49;41;An afternoon shower;51;38;WSW;9;83%;48%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;48;33;Mostly sunny, mild;56;38;NNE;10;40%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;62;55;Periods of rain;57;51;NE;17;77%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A bit of a.m. rain;74;67;A shower in the a.m.;73;67;SE;8;91%;78%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;78;58;A stray thunderstorm;78;60;SW;6;67%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Breezy with a shower;83;70;E;16;69%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;34;24;More clouds than sun;38;35;SW;8;90%;19%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;SE;7;58%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;74;62;Decreasing clouds;77;63;E;7;71%;30%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;Rain and drizzle;84;72;ENE;16;65%;76%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;90;66;Hazy sun;92;65;SE;5;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;N;7;47%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Very windy;41;33;Rain and snow shower;36;31;N;20;81%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;76;Downpours;87;75;W;9;79%;98%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;81;68;Breezy in the p.m.;80;65;N;17;44%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;82;57;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;6;46%;44%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;42;22;Sun, some clouds;45;28;SSW;5;43%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;89;56;Sunny and very warm;89;59;W;7;38%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;70;44;Hazy sun;67;43;SSE;5;58%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;94;60;Breezy and very warm;89;55;N;15;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;7;77%;25%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;88;74;Warm with a shower;88;74;NNE;10;63%;81%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing, very warm;89;72;Clouds and sun;92;73;NW;6;64%;74%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;85;66;Hazy sun, very warm;86;65;SW;6;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;82;76;Mainly cloudy;91;75;NNE;4;69%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;52;40;Periods of rain;55;39;NE;6;74%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;92;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;SW;7;79%;59%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;78;69;Partly sunny;78;68;SSE;8;77%;22%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;Breezy in the a.m.;58;44;NNE;14;66%;70%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;48;31;Some sun, fog early;44;30;SE;2;72%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;46;Sunshine and nice;72;48;NNE;6;30%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;77;Partial sunshine;88;76;S;8;70%;35%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and cooler;53;30;Variable clouds;50;34;NE;5;63%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and humid;88;80;A couple of showers;88;79;NW;9;74%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;85;75;A couple of showers;84;75;SE;4;82%;91%;8

Manila, Philippines;Morning showers;88;76;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;E;8;64%;39%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;80;58;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;SSE;12;63%;26%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;Sunny and beautiful;77;44;SW;5;26%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;79;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;70;E;15;64%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;28;27;A bit of a.m. snow;31;11;SE;7;83%;55%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and windy;88;76;Mostly sunny, windy;88;77;ENE;18;66%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;85;68;A shower in the a.m.;91;72;NE;10;52%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Abundant sunshine;29;11;A shower in the p.m.;37;31;SW;12;58%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;23;11;Low clouds;27;11;W;6;78%;2%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;90;72;Clouds and sun;89;70;NNW;8;42%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Warm with sunshine;87;58;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;NE;8;37%;7%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;50;31;Partly sunny;43;40;SW;9;54%;28%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Times of rain;55;37;Partly sunny;53;32;NNE;11;57%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;14;12;A bit of p.m. snow;18;7;SW;10;52%;89%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;54;40;A little a.m. rain;55;40;NE;5;55%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;28;26;Periods of sun;32;23;N;3;86%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;8;Rain and snow shower;36;28;WSW;12;79%;80%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;87;80;A t-storm around;87;80;E;9;79%;80%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm around;90;74;NNW;8;66%;44%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;82;73;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;E;8;84%;77%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;45;32;Mostly sunny;43;27;NE;8;69%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very warm;81;63;Breezy in the p.m.;81;66;SSE;13;58%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;Clouds and sun, hot;93;75;SSE;7;59%;19%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;87;75;Downpours;86;75;NNW;12;81%;98%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-shower in spots;91;68;Sunny and hot;92;67;ESE;7;52%;4%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;32;18;Fog, then sun;32;21;ENE;4;60%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun and mild;44;23;Decreasing clouds;45;22;NW;5;61%;6%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;65;46;Afternoon rain;66;46;E;5;70%;90%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;40;Partly sunny;62;43;S;7;75%;81%;4

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;Nice with some sun;88;72;SE;9;59%;28%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;36;30;Very windy;36;26;SW;31;67%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Clouds breaking;36;29;S;3;86%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;86;76;Heavy a.m. showers;84;74;E;8;83%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;82;63;Clouds and sun;79;51;N;10;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;49;28;Mostly sunny, cool;50;26;NNE;6;52%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;31;21;Cloudy;31;26;SSW;7;78%;34%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny;58;43;N;7;72%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;82;65;Winds subsiding;84;65;ENE;16;54%;11%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;72;Breezy with a shower;85;73;ENE;13;71%;94%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;80;62;Mostly sunny;79;63;SE;7;51%;6%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;46;Nice with sunshine;82;45;NNW;6;23%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and seasonable;91;63;Sunny and seasonable;93;63;SW;7;36%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Lots of sun, nice;84;68;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;N;8;69%;57%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;62;41;Mostly sunny;60;41;ESE;7;55%;27%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;50;46;Cloudy with showers;50;39;SW;12;79%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;48;26;Mild with some sun;50;24;WNW;5;57%;5%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Partly sunny;50;43;NNE;8;84%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A morning shower;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;8;70%;50%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, cold;28;17;Partly sunny, chilly;30;16;WNW;5;61%;24%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;A shower or two;82;74;ENE;14;71%;89%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;38;33;WSW;8;85%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;ENE;14;65%;23%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;66;61;Low clouds;71;63;ENE;7;82%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;34;27;Variable cloudiness;38;32;SSW;9;81%;42%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Low clouds;52;33;Mild with sunshine;57;37;ENE;6;58%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little snow;39;34;A shower or two;41;32;NW;7;87%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;54;39;A shower or two;53;39;WNW;7;50%;96%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain tapering off;61;51;Breezy with showers;58;50;WNW;21;71%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny, but chilly;44;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;22;ENE;5;39%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;55;43;Cooler;55;42;NNW;13;64%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;33;28;A couple of showers;43;35;WSW;16;77%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;59;47;Breezy in the a.m.;65;52;ESE;14;56%;10%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;59;49;Rain and drizzle;60;50;E;6;73%;93%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;14;-19;Abundant sunshine;14;-18;E;8;80%;15%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers this morning;48;43;Showers, some heavy;49;39;SSW;9;86%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;33;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;21;NW;6;62%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;Sunny and hot;92;71;ESE;5;57%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;31;26;More clouds than sun;30;23;S;6;84%;4%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;34;24;NNE;9;83%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;87;63;Windy, not as warm;75;62;NNE;21;68%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with sunshine;94;66;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;WSW;5;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;44;33;A bit of a.m. snow;39;22;NE;2;86%;92%;1

