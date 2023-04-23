Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 23, 2023

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;32;26;Partly sunny;32;27;S;14;79%;43%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;32;24;Turning sunny;35;25;ENE;13;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;27;12;Sunny and breezy;24;12;WNW;24;45%;2%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Becoming cloudy;23;11;SE;14;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;16;8;A couple of showers;10;4;NW;31;83%;97%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cooler;5;-6;Mainly cloudy, cold;4;0;NNW;8;58%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very warm;32;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;18;SSE;13;29%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;19;4;Breezy;16;2;NNW;24;60%;13%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;Showers around;28;19;SE;11;72%;94%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;SSW;12;59%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;19;15;Windy with some sun;18;9;SSW;27;64%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, hot;36;21;Showers around;28;16;N;21;52%;66%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;S;8;79%;56%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;34;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;21;SE;11;53%;76%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;37;29;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;SSE;16;55%;22%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;Periods of sun;19;13;ESE;15;71%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;6;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;7;SW;15;37%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;23;12;A shower and t-storm;21;11;SE;13;65%;98%;4

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;18;11;A couple of showers;17;7;WSW;19;63%;93%;3

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;18;11;Cloudy;18;10;SW;9;76%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;ESE;17;67%;43%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;22;10;Cooler with rain;16;9;NW;16;74%;99%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;14;7;A couple of showers;11;5;NNW;20;77%;97%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;6;A t-storm in spots;21;9;SE;13;53%;73%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Thickening clouds;23;11;A couple of showers;18;10;WNW;15;69%;98%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;23;15;Mostly cloudy;23;17;ESE;13;74%;72%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;27;19;ESE;10;72%;92%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;18;12;Mostly cloudy;17;12;NE;24;48%;60%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;17;NE;17;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;18;16;Showers around;19;11;NW;16;90%;62%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;18;NNW;7;73%;58%;6

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;36;29;A thunderstorm;35;28;SSE;15;75%;83%;12

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;7;2;Warmer with some sun;11;5;SE;13;46%;88%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;10;77%;69%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Rain and drizzle;14;7;SSW;16;81%;98%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Sunny and beautiful;26;20;NNW;22;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cooler with rain;13;10;A stray p.m. t-storm;17;12;SE;13;61%;65%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SSW;12;82%;88%;2

Delhi, India;Not as warm;31;21;Inc. clouds;35;21;SE;11;27%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;14;2;A p.m. t-shower;17;2;W;11;38%;91%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A little a.m. rain;30;23;A t-storm around;33;25;WSW;13;49%;46%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;S;9;73%;78%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;12;5;Cooler with a shower;9;-1;NNW;20;74%;75%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;27;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;14;NNE;14;36%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds, then sun;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;NNW;11;54%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SE;15;82%;96%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;26;12;High clouds;28;12;NE;12;36%;1%;4

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;S;10;68%;77%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Fog, then sun;15;7;A passing shower;9;6;SE;13;87%;92%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;SE;12;56%;5%;13

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;23;E;15;79%;56%;7

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;22;A couple of showers;29;23;NE;9;70%;92%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;36;23;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;14;59%;36%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;37;17;Sunny and hot;34;18;NNE;9;19%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with clearing;13;8;Sunny and warmer;19;10;E;10;56%;4%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;12;79%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;Mostly sunny and hot;36;30;NNE;15;50%;5%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;SSW;12;28%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;ENE;7;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;35;24;Some sun;35;25;WNW;14;44%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;Clearing, very warm;21;12;S;8;56%;30%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;Sunny and very warm;42;30;SW;13;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;A shower or two;19;8;SE;12;49%;82%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;N;12;68%;71%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;10;77%;84%;8

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SW;11;67%;57%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;8;74%;77%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;17;-1;Sunny and mild;17;0;ESE;9;29%;19%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Showery this morning;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;12;76%;53%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;SSE;20;75%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNW;14;62%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Showers around;11;3;NNE;12;70%;97%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;14;Low clouds, then sun;23;13;S;12;61%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Humid;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;S;14;81%;94%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;24;10;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;NW;11;49%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;33;28;A couple of t-storms;34;28;N;12;73%;93%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rather cloudy;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;E;6;79%;67%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;10;68%;57%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;10;Breezy in the a.m.;25;14;N;18;64%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;27;12;Nice with some sun;26;13;SW;10;32%;27%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;E;15;75%;93%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;18;6;Sun and some clouds;19;6;SE;16;52%;9%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;SE;15;70%;90%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;23;14;Cloudy;23;16;ENE;13;76%;55%;2

Montreal, Canada;Morning rain, cooler;9;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;SE;7;80%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;19;8;Cloudy and warm;20;8;SE;10;38%;4%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Hazy sunshine;32;27;W;15;69%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;13;73%;71%;12

New York, United States;Rain this morning;21;8;Clouds and sunshine;18;8;NW;16;40%;17%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;25;11;Sunny and nice;25;10;WNW;17;42%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;13;5;Showers around;14;-3;W;23;47%;84%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;9;NNE;21;25%;1%;10

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Chilly with rain;6;2;NNW;11;93%;100%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;13;5;A shower;11;4;W;12;61%;97%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;9;83%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;Clearing;31;22;Partly sunny;32;21;WNW;12;63%;29%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray t-shower;30;24;ESE;9;84%;73%;5

Paris, France;Periods of rain;15;7;A couple of showers;14;6;W;18;69%;97%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Cooler;18;9;S;19;66%;75%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;37;27;Turning sunny, warm;37;27;SSW;11;50%;55%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;24;A t-storm around;33;25;NNE;15;72%;64%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;33;20;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;SW;12;59%;67%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;17;9;A couple of showers;16;6;WSW;16;65%;90%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;24;7;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;N;10;25%;17%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;15;6;A little rain;19;6;E;7;72%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;ESE;14;61%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;24;A morning shower;30;24;S;16;75%;90%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;8;1;Cloudy;9;2;NNW;11;57%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;21;11;Breezy and warm;21;11;SSE;22;48%;11%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;N;11;68%;60%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;28;21;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;W;13;32%;55%;12

Rome, Italy;Variable clouds;22;14;A shower and t-storm;20;10;SSE;18;73%;86%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with some sun;18;8;Breezy in the a.m.;20;9;SSE;17;46%;5%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;SW;19;61%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;29;17;Showers around;29;18;E;16;59%;70%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;E;12;67%;56%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers this morning;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;WNW;9;75%;75%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;27;12;Nice with some sun;26;11;N;11;41%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;24;8;Sunny and nice;26;8;SW;6;59%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;20;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;NNE;11;67%;66%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;20;12;Periods of sun;23;11;NNW;12;63%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;7;A couple of showers;13;7;E;9;77%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;22;11;Inc. clouds;21;11;SSE;12;33%;26%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Rain and drizzle;17;12;SE;18;70%;88%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;26;NNE;9;71%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;18;7;A stray thunderstorm;19;9;NNE;7;66%;89%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;NE;9;67%;89%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;16;6;Cooler with rain;9;3;E;15;70%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain tapering off;24;17;A morning shower;22;14;ENE;18;72%;73%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;25;20;A couple of showers;24;19;ENE;16;78%;97%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Nice with sunshine;19;10;Cooler with a shower;14;8;SE;13;72%;97%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;15;31%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;24;13;A couple of showers;20;10;NW;8;73%;97%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, warm;30;19;Partly sunny;29;21;SE;15;20%;3%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;NW;14;59%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;23;9;A shower and t-storm;23;12;SE;12;55%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;19;9;SSW;16;32%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;A shower in spots;10;3;A snow shower;8;3;NW;12;71%;89%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;22;13;Sunny and nice;24;17;ESE;15;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Mainly cloudy;27;15;W;15;48%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;10;-1;Cooler;6;-11;N;19;43%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;Showers around;12;7;SE;8;79%;70%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;22;10;Cooler with rain;16;8;WNW;19;74%;99%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;38;25;A t-storm or two;36;25;ENE;9;54%;81%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;19;8;Breezy in the a.m.;20;8;SSE;22;43%;4%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;22;9;A passing shower;22;10;WNW;16;45%;98%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;20;12;Very windy;15;11;SSW;45;65%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;WSW;11;53%;5%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;24;11;Not as warm;20;8;W;11;45%;74%;3

