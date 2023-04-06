Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;17;81%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Very warm;29;21;N;12;49%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Increasingly windy;21;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;W;15;47%;9%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;17;10;Sunny and breezy;17;5;E;24;55%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;8;6;Low clouds;10;5;N;16;84%;30%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing and chilly;2;-11;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;N;11;63%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;27;12;Mostly sunny;26;15;WSW;11;38%;3%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;19;0;Increasingly windy;7;-8;NE;27;74%;43%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;25;19;A morning shower;29;18;SSE;12;72%;47%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;17;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;ESE;11;57%;7%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief p.m. showers;17;14;A thick cloud cover;22;15;SSE;17;68%;96%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;31;15;Hazy and very warm;30;14;ESE;11;24%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;SSW;10;75%;93%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouding up;33;21;Partly sunny;33;19;ESE;13;47%;3%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. shower;38;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;17;60%;76%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;9;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;WSW;19;62%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, breezy;18;5;Sunny and breezy;16;4;NW;23;13%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold;8;2;Cloudy and cold;8;3;SSE;12;71%;42%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;11;0;Cloudy and chilly;7;5;N;11;69%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;18;11;A couple of showers;18;11;SSE;9;77%;96%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;19;SSW;9;79%;73%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and chilly;10;2;An afternoon shower;7;4;NW;18;59%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain at times;10;6;A couple of showers;10;4;NNW;11;82%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;11;2;Becoming cloudy;9;2;SW;15;70%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;9;1;Rain and drizzle;7;2;E;10;68%;94%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny;24;15;ENE;12;68%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;28;20;High clouds;27;21;NE;10;68%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;17;11;Sunny and nice;20;5;NW;17;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;28;18;Warmer;34;16;NNE;20;15%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;15;Cooler;17;13;SSE;20;88%;73%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;30;19;A t-storm around;28;19;SSE;5;66%;54%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;34;25;SE;15;73%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy and cooler;12;3;Brilliant sunshine;9;3;E;14;56%;0%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSE;11;75%;73%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;8;-1;Rain and drizzle;8;3;NE;13;68%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;27;20;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;NNW;22;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy;15;10;A couple of showers;14;10;ENE;16;63%;97%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSE;10;76%;79%;7

Delhi, India;Hot, an a.m. shower;32;19;Hot with hazy sun;33;18;NNW;13;31%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;12;-3;Milder with sunshine;18;3;SW;12;29%;8%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;SSE;11;41%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SSE;6;79%;91%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;12;3;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;18;72%;11%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;17;9;Mostly cloudy;21;11;NNE;16;47%;28%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy this morning;19;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;14;E;33;72%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;28;21;Not as warm;24;19;NNE;9;71%;64%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;8;55%;30%;10

Havana, Cuba;Increasingly windy;31;21;Increasingly windy;30;20;E;26;62%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and chilly;4;1;Plenty of sun;5;-1;NE;15;83%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;Partial sunshine;36;26;SE;13;59%;27%;12

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;28;19;Not as warm;23;19;E;11;71%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;29;23;Cloudy with a shower;28;22;ENE;22;61%;64%;3

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;36;24;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;NE;12;51%;78%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very warm;30;14;Very warm;30;14;N;13;30%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Showers around;11;6;E;17;73%;68%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower and t-storm;32;24;SSE;12;67%;70%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;32;25;Very warm;30;27;NNW;17;56%;4%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NNW;13;43%;28%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;18;5;Sunny;18;6;SSE;5;44%;3%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Hazy sun and hot;33;21;WNW;15;36%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;26;12;Sunny and very warm;29;11;SW;8;26%;0%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;N;18;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;12;4;A morning shower;11;6;N;8;68%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and warm;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;NNE;14;68%;67%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;SSW;9;71%;59%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and warm;37;24;Hazy and very warm;37;24;SSW;9;47%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;NNW;9;76%;98%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;2;A shower or two;12;2;NE;12;59%;85%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;18;76%;57%;10

Lima, Peru;Sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;15;73%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, warm;27;12;Sunny and delightful;24;12;WNW;14;49%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;13;5;Sun, some clouds;14;4;ENE;10;57%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;S;11;44%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;High clouds, humid;33;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSW;13;82%;96%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;23;6;Sunny and warm;24;8;WSW;9;33%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Showers around;32;27;SE;11;69%;87%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ESE;7;78%;99%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ESE;9;53%;5%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Strong winds;23;16;Severe thunderstorms;18;14;W;17;85%;99%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Partly sunny;28;11;SW;11;37%;28%;13

Miami, United States;Breezy;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;ENE;23;64%;30%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, not as cool;13;7;Showers around;13;7;E;15;81%;95%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;18;65%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;24;13;Clouds and sun;23;13;ENE;13;65%;4%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;0;Breezy and colder;2;-5;WNW;24;50%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;13;-1;Clouds and sun;10;-1;E;17;60%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;27;Warm with hazy sun;35;28;WNW;14;53%;3%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;24;15;A stray t-shower;27;16;ENE;16;59%;69%;12

New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;26;11;Breezy and cooler;16;5;NNW;23;31%;4%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and breezy;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;W;15;58%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;11;0;Breezy and colder;3;-13;NNE;22;73%;66%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;22;16;Cooler, morning rain;17;10;SW;15;89%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little a.m. snow;4;0;Partly sunny, milder;10;-2;NNE;5;69%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Milder with clearing;10;-2;Windy and colder;2;-7;WNW;28;51%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;31;26;Breezy with some sun;33;26;E;25;79%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;NW;10;58%;57%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ENE;16;63%;23%;13

Paris, France;An afternoon shower;14;6;Sun and some clouds;14;4;ENE;14;64%;29%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;25;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;14;SE;25;54%;65%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;38;26;Sunshine and warm;37;26;S;13;51%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;16;76%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;32;18;Showers around;33;20;E;10;55%;65%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;9;-2;Chilly with some sun;8;3;N;10;55%;88%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;12;5;Increasingly windy;14;0;W;23;45%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;16;8;A touch of rain;16;8;NNW;8;83%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;SW;11;54%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;SE;14;68%;93%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;3;Very windy, rain;10;6;SE;57;75%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clearing;11;4;Clouds and sun, nice;16;5;ENE;15;68%;14%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;Showers around;28;22;S;12;74%;96%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun, very warm;31;21;Hot;32;20;ESE;14;18%;8%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and warmer;16;2;Plenty of sun;17;7;ESE;12;52%;95%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;8;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-3;ENE;14;70%;1%;3

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;14;11;Rain and drizzle;15;10;W;19;78%;74%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;27;17;A p.m. shower or two;27;17;ENE;15;61%;71%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with showers;26;21;A shower and t-storm;28;23;SE;16;77%;95%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;An afternoon shower;25;18;SSW;10;68%;72%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;26;12;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;ESE;12;52%;65%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very warm;29;10;Sunny and very warm;31;10;SSW;7;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;28;20;Showers around;27;19;NNE;12;74%;88%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warm with sunshine;28;11;Mostly sunny, warm;26;9;N;12;31%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Breezy with rain;11;8;Rain and drizzle;12;5;S;17;77%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;11;4;Mostly sunny;15;0;WNW;18;56%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;18;63%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;NE;8;76%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and cold;6;-2;Partly sunny;8;0;WNW;14;62%;25%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers this morning;28;24;A couple of showers;29;24;E;28;68%;85%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;5;0;Decreasing clouds;7;1;NE;9;81%;27%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;23;17;Severe thunderstorms;23;15;W;22;74%;96%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mainly cloudy, humid;26;18;A little a.m. rain;20;15;NE;19;78%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;ESE;14;65%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;23;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;ENE;11;63%;61%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower and t-storm;20;8;Inc. clouds;19;9;S;10;63%;89%;6

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;26;15;Sunshine and breezy;25;14;WNW;21;18%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;21;13;Warmer with sunshine;27;15;NNW;14;41%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Breezy this morning;15;1;Plenty of sun;16;1;E;10;54%;2%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers, windy;21;17;Very windy;20;14;SSW;38;77%;72%;2

Toronto, Canada;Milder;11;2;Clouds and sun;7;-2;NNW;17;47%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;18;12;Showers around;18;13;ESE;21;65%;90%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;19;8;W;12;49%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-1;-13;Sunny and milder;10;-7;ESE;13;27%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;10;8;A bit of rain;13;6;SE;11;79%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, cool;10;1;Cloudy and cool;10;4;NW;15;48%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;24;Very hot;37;25;SE;13;42%;16%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and warmer;13;5;An afternoon shower;14;6;ENE;18;74%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, rain mixing in;3;2;A touch of rain;12;2;SE;14;84%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;ESE;23;67%;8%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;38;25;Sunshine and warm;39;25;WSW;10;51%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;21;5;A stray p.m. t-storm;17;7;ENE;10;45%;92%;7

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather