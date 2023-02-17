Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 17, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;S;12;77%;8%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;NW;21;60%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but cool;10;-1;Plenty of sun;14;1;WNW;8;55%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;8;Sunshine;17;8;ESE;14;67%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Winds subsiding;12;9;A little rain, windy;12;8;WSW;42;85%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snowy this morning;0;-6;Heavy snow;-2;-7;SSE;10;87%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Mostly sunny, milder;13;3;SE;12;67%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-7;-11;Breezy;-7;-17;SSW;22;79%;57%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;SSE;16;36%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;6;Sunny and pleasant;17;7;SW;10;63%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;A p.m. shower or two;23;15;N;14;73%;61%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;16;0;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;NNW;17;31%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;22;Heavy p.m. showers;32;22;ESE;9;78%;78%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;31;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;ESE;14;40%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;23;Sunny and hot;33;23;NW;5;53%;10%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;WSW;15;60%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-1;Rain and drizzle;2;-5;NW;15;80%;72%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;15;6;Rather cloudy, warm;17;6;WSW;13;55%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Increasingly windy;12;4;Rain, breezy, cooler;7;3;WSW;30;89%;98%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;20;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;8;76%;97%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Cloudy;27;19;SE;11;68%;71%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;11;9;A little rain;16;9;W;27;63%;96%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with a shower;13;10;Breezy with a shower;11;8;WSW;24;82%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;12;3;Breezy;15;6;W;23;64%;32%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;11;7;Breezy;16;7;W;24;64%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;18;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;13;NE;13;44%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;30;20;A t-storm around;29;21;ENE;11;66%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;13;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;ENE;7;80%;81%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;20;9;Plenty of sun;20;9;NNE;19;50%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;30;59%;3%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing;29;17;Sunshine, pleasant;29;16;ENE;6;61%;26%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;ESE;8;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and cold;-1;-6;Milder;7;3;SSW;23;57%;10%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;5;69%;59%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;9;4;Windy;7;1;WNW;40;67%;3%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;23;18;Mostly sunny;24;18;N;19;70%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;Variable cloudiness;12;7;S;16;41%;6%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;26;ENE;17;61%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;14;Hazy sunshine;29;16;SSE;5;57%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;12;-3;Partly sunny;11;-2;SSW;10;32%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;NNE;6;48%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;10;80%;95%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this morning;12;10;A couple of showers;12;6;W;37;82%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;5;Inc. clouds;11;4;WSW;9;70%;77%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;16;14;Winds subsiding;17;14;E;39;78%;29%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;22;16;Cloudy;24;19;ESE;8;72%;34%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;24;17;Couple of t-storms;24;18;NNE;11;83%;96%;4

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;29;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;E;19;67%;58%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Wet snow;1;-3;ESE;14;87%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;34;24;Showers around;33;24;N;6;60%;87%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Cloudy;25;17;ENE;11;60%;23%;2

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;26;21;A couple of showers;26;22;E;12;76%;98%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;34;18;Hazy sunshine;33;19;SE;8;32%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and very warm;32;21;High clouds, cooler;21;16;NE;9;39%;4%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;11;6;Partly sunny, breezy;14;9;WSW;24;63%;16%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;30;23;Afternoon showers;30;24;W;15;81%;96%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;25;Hazy sunshine;27;24;NE;12;52%;4%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;15;S;11;73%;73%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;High clouds and mild;15;2;Cloudy and mild;14;3;SSW;7;46%;4%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;Sunny and hot;33;18;WNW;12;36%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;23;9;Hazy sunshine;25;10;ESE;4;50%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;29;15;Hazy sun, very warm;30;17;N;21;21%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;3;1;Snow to rain;8;2;W;31;74%;61%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers, warm;31;23;A shower, very warm;31;23;NNE;13;65%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;WNW;10;68%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Very warm;31;21;Hazy sun, very warm;32;21;S;9;60%;3%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;33;24;Thundershowers;34;25;NNE;7;68%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;4;A little a.m. rain;10;3;E;10;76%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;11;62%;3%;10

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;26;21;A thick cloud cover;26;22;SSE;12;78%;38%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;11;A shower possible;17;10;NNE;14;69%;38%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;15;10;An afternoon shower;14;7;W;24;75%;43%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy;20;7;Periods of sun;21;9;ENE;9;21%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;Cloudy;31;25;SSW;11;71%;43%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;17;2;Partly sunny, mild;18;6;ENE;7;42%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;Very warm;32;26;Mostly sunny and hot;32;26;NE;21;69%;70%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;E;8;82%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;29;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NNE;12;63%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;37;16;Very warm;24;14;SSE;19;57%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;26;4;Mostly cloudy;26;7;NNE;9;36%;2%;8

Miami, United States;Humid with a shower;28;21;Breezy with a shower;26;22;NE;23;75%;84%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;0;0;Bit of rain, snow;4;-2;W;31;88%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny, windy;32;25;Partly sunny, windy;31;24;ENE;29;66%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;17;13;Breezy in the a.m.;21;11;NNE;22;52%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Snow, sleet;-7;-14;Not as cold;-1;-3;WSW;15;68%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-5;-10;Snow at times;-5;-7;SSE;29;78%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;35;24;Hazy sunshine;36;24;NNE;11;28%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;29;14;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;21;46%;4%;9

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;17;-3;Sunny and cooler;7;2;SW;17;37%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;15;2;Partly sunny;17;4;SW;5;64%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny;-12;-22;Mostly sunny;-7;-12;E;5;53%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;3;Cloudy;14;11;E;8;61%;21%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;4;0;Mostly sunny, breezy;7;-5;WNW;24;56%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;-7;-19;Breezy, not as cold;0;-6;SW;24;74%;25%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;ESE;8;75%;100%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;NNW;19;61%;4%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;28;22;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ENE;13;81%;97%;5

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;15;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;WSW;16;73%;24%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;29;19;Very warm;32;20;S;23;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, hot;33;24;Hot with some sun;32;24;N;12;57%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;34;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;24;ESE;16;68%;29%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny;34;19;ESE;11;51%;6%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasingly windy;10;8;A little rain, windy;12;8;WSW;31;75%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;10;-3;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;NW;8;65%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;8;Downpours;17;8;NNE;9;86%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy and milder;21;10;Partly sunny;24;10;NE;12;63%;3%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;23;A shower in places;31;24;E;13;67%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;0;-2;An afternoon shower;1;1;ESE;17;74%;73%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;5;3;Bit of rain, snow;4;0;NW;31;92%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;WNW;11;82%;100%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;16;8;Hazy sun and cool;18;8;NNE;16;20%;1%;6

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;15;3;Fog, then some sun;15;6;NNE;9;73%;10%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-1;-3;A bit of snow;-1;-5;WNW;10;74%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;15;5;Mostly sunny;14;6;N;12;59%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;25;16;Windy;25;16;ENE;39;50%;0%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;28;22;Windy with a shower;28;22;E;29;65%;58%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and some clouds;26;17;Breezy in the a.m.;27;17;N;19;46%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;6;Sunny and nice;25;5;ESE;14;22%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Very warm;31;13;SW;12;36%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;31;19;An afternoon shower;29;19;NNE;13;68%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;20;11;Partly sunny;16;9;NE;12;56%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Cloudy with a shower;8;4;NNE;11;81%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;9;-3;Rather cloudy;10;2;WNW;7;54%;9%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;12;10;Mostly cloudy;19;10;WNW;15;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;15;70%;57%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;15;-1;Periods of sun, mild;16;0;SW;10;54%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;ENE;28;61%;2%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;1;Lots of sun, windy;5;-1;NW;31;72%;31%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;31;22;Very warm;31;23;E;24;55%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;21;15;Nice with some sun;28;16;SE;6;60%;7%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;4;1;A little snow;3;-2;WNW;11;93%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain this afternoon;7;3;Partly sunny;10;0;N;10;67%;4%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;5;-2;Decreasing clouds;6;0;NNW;14;63%;23%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;10;1;ENE;12;26%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Abundant sunshine;18;10;NNE;12;56%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;17;3;Nice with some sun;17;3;E;7;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;11;2;Some sunshine;14;9;NNW;10;52%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;-4;-8;Breezy, not as cold;3;0;SW;26;61%;10%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;E;11;68%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;6;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;10;66%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thickening clouds;-11;-27;Mostly sunny;-11;-23;NW;14;75%;31%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;7;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;6;84%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;14;11;A little rain;15;10;W;25;64%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;29;19;Not as hot;30;18;N;5;48%;13%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;3;2;Very windy;4;-1;W;44;88%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;8;3;Windy;9;1;WNW;35;65%;31%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;18;12;Mostly cloudy;21;15;NNE;9;70%;4%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;30;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;WNW;4;58%;3%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;2;-8;Clouds and sun;2;-6;NE;6;45%;4%;4

