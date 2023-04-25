CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 435 AM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather