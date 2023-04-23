CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

451 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

counties, Middlesex and New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 451 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

New Haven, Meriden, Milford, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck,

Guilford, Durham, Hamden, Stratford, Cheshire, Branford,

North Haven, Seymour, North Branford, Orange, Derby,

Prospect, Woodbridge and Middlebury.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather