CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

208 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Middlesex

and central New Haven Counties through 245 AM EDT...

At 207 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Branford, or near New Haven, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Haven, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Guilford, Durham,

Hamden, Cheshire, Branford, North Haven, North Branford, Cromwell,

Portland, Middlefield and East Haven.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4161 7262 4123 7273 4123 7276 4125 7278

4123 7289 4125 7292 4156 7292 4156 7288

4154 7285 4157 7284 4157 7283 4155 7282

4157 7280 4158 7275 4159 7275 4160 7273

TIME...MOT...LOC 0607Z 191DEG 38KT 4128 7284

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

