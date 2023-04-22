CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 740 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather