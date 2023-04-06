CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 412 PM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE LOWER HUDSON VALLEY AND SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT... The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Friday morning into early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley in New York. * TIMING...Late Friday morning into early Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 50s. * LIGHTNING...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for further updates regarding this potential. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather