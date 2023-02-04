CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 907 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... With winds lightening and temperatures rising, wind chills will not be as low. Wind chills are expected to remain above -15 degrees for much of the area. Sub-zero wind chills will remain however for the rest of the morning for much of the area with some isolated areas down to less than 15 below zero. ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... not be as low. Wind chills are expected to remain above -25 degrees. Sub-zero wind chills will remain however for the rest of the morning with some isolated areas down to less than 15 below zero. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather