CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

637 PM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20

below zero. Wind gusts to 45 mph, and approaching 50 mph at

times, are possible through 1100 PM EST.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 30 below zero. Wind gusts to 45 mph, and approaching 50 mph

at times, are possible through 1100 PM EST.

* WHERE...Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties.

exposed skin in as little as 15 to 20 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather