CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023

Flood Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 1149 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Connecticut...

Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Kent and Providence Counties.

Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting Washington and New London Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts...Rhode Island...

Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties.

Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County.

For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston... Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly... Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM EST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly.

* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. At 8.0 feet, Floodwaters approach lowest lying homes along Hiscox Road in Westerly. Along Route 3, flooding occurs at some homes in French Village in Hopkinton.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EST Thursday was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 7.6 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 7.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.6 feet on 01\/29\/1976.
- http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood