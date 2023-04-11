CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 307 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR BERKSHIRE AND LITCHFIELD COUNTIES... The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 001 Northern Litchfield, Fire Weather Zone 001 Northern Berkshire, Fire Weather Zone 013 Southern Litchfield and Fire Weather Zone 025 Southern Berkshire. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 60s to around 70. * IMPACTS...Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather