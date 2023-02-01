CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

WIND CHILL WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low

as 25 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Columbia and Dutchess Counties. In

Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In Connecticut, Litchfield

County.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills will be Friday

night into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather