CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

291 FPUS51 KOKX 150815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

CTZ005-151600-

Northern Fairfield-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ009-151600-

Southern Fairfield-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ006-151600-

Northern New Haven-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-151600-

Southern New Haven-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-151600-

Northern Middlesex-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-151600-

Southern Middlesex-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-151600-

Northern New London-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-151600-

Southern New London-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather