CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

939 FPUS51 KOKX 120753

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

CTZ005-121500-

Northern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

CTZ009-121500-

Southern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ006-121500-

Northern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

CTZ010-121500-

Southern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ007-121500-

Northern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

CTZ011-121500-

Southern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ008-121500-

Northern New London-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ012-121500-

Southern New London-

352 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

