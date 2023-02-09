CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Northern New London-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

