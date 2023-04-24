CT Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;58;39;NNW;8;48%;12%;5 Chester;Clouds and sun;58;40;NNW;7;47%;32%;5 Danbury;Partly sunny;58;36;NNW;7;46%;27%;4 Groton;Sun and clouds;58;40;NW;9;52%;29%;7 Hartford;Some sun, a shower;59;39;NNW;6;50%;43%;6 Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;59;37;NW;6;47%;28%;5 New Haven;Partly sunny;57;41;NNW;8;51%;14%;5 Oxford;Partial sunshine;57;36;NNW;7;49%;31%;6 Willimantic;Clouds and sun;58;37;NW;6;53%;30%;5 Windsor Locks;A shower in places;60;38;NNW;6;50%;44%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather