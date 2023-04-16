CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Showers around;65;49;WSW;9;80%;75%;3 Chester;Morning showers;60;47;WSW;7;90%;76%;3 Danbury;Showers around;69;47;WSW;8;73%;79%;2 Groton;Downpours;58;48;WSW;10;87%;95%;3 Hartford;A couple of showers;62;49;SW;8;83%;87%;1 Meriden;A couple of showers;62;47;SW;7;86%;86%;3 New Haven;Showers around;60;49;WSW;9;87%;78%;2 Oxford;A couple of showers;62;47;WSW;8;84%;87%;3 Willimantic;A couple of showers;60;46;WSW;7;88%;90%;2 Windsor Locks;A couple of showers;62;48;SW;8;83%;88%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather