CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, April 7, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;35%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;8;34%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;30%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;4;42%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;4;42%

Meriden;Partly sunny;50;NW;4;40%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;3;40%

Oxford;Sunny;46;Calm;0;41%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;9;43%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;48;NW;4;44%

