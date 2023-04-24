CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ 150 FPUS51 KBOX 240801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 CTZ002-241600- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ CTZ003-241600- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ004-241600- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather