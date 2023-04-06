CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

510 FPUS51 KBOX 061401

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1000 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

CTZ002-062200-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1000 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ003-062200-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1000 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ004-062200-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1000 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

