CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

501 FPUS51 KBOX 240801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

CTZ002-241600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-241600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-241600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then rain

and sleet in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather