CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

008 FPUS51 KBOX 250920

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

419 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

CTZ002-251700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

419 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-251700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

419 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

becoming south 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-251700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

419 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

