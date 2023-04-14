CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ 669 FPUS51 KALY 140738 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 140736 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023 CTZ001-141500- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 336 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ013-141500- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 336 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather