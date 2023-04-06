CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1019 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

