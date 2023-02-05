WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

322 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mariposa,

central Madera and northern Fresno Counties through 345 PM PST...

At 322 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Yosemite Lakes, or 19 miles northeast of Madera, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yosemite Lakes and Coarsegold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3711 12000 3730 11995 3728 11954 3701 11960

TIME...MOT...LOC 2322Z 280DEG 19KT 3720 11989

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather