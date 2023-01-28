WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1053 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Merced Madera Mendota, -Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, - Caruthers San Joaquin -Selma, Fresno-Clovis, -Delano- Wasco- Shafter and Hanford Corcoran Lemoore. -. - * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos Palos, -West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Buttonwillow Lost Hills -I5, Visalia -Porterville - - Reedley, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Thursday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather