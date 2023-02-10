WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 11, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

136 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large northwest swell will arrive later today

with breaking wave heights peaking Saturday morning. Northwest

facing beaches are most at risk for large shorebreak, farther

than normal wave runup, and strong currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean.

Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off

coastal rocks and jetties.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Saturday evening.

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large shore pound, further than normal

wave runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you

and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous

rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents

can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves

can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build to advisory levels this

evening, peak Saturday and Saturday night, then subside Sunday

morning. Surf will be highest on northwest facing beaches.

Another round of high surf, possibly even larger, is expected

early net week.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they

can be deadly locations in such conditions.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build to advisory levels Saturday

morning, peak Saturday and Saturday night, then subside Sunday.

Surf will be highest on northwest facing beaches. Another round

of high surf, possibly even larger, is expected early net week.

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

Surf will be highest on west facing beaches. Another round of

high surf, possibly even larger, is expected early net week.

