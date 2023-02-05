WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

718 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in cold conditions

and possible frost formation.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or

marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants,

and pipes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth

and protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

