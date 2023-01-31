WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

203 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Frost Advisories, temperatures as low as 34 will

result in cold conditions and possible frost formation.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,

Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight

to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...These temperatures will impact unsheltered and

marginally sheltered populations/pets and could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect yourself, pets, and plants from the

cold.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in cold conditions

and possible frost formation.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will

* WHERE...Portions of North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Monterey

San Benito counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST

Wednesday.

Take steps now to protect yourself if you do not have a way to

stay warm overnight. Protect pets and plants from the cold. To

prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they

should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that

have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

