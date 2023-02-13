WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 1242 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches at elevations above 4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possble between 3,000 and 4,000 feet mainly late Tuesday morning and afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph in conjunction with snowfall will lead to very hazardous travel conditions. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Localized dense blowing dust with abrupt and dangerous restrictions to visibility will be possible. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST \/1 PM PST\/ TO 11 PM MST \/10 PM PST\/ TUESDAY... * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...From 2 PM MST \/1 PM PST\/ to 11 PM MST \/10 PM PST\/ Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather