BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

130 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet.

Highest surf in southern San Diego County this morning.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Through this evening. Highest surf this morning.

* IMPACTS...Large waves and strong rip currents will create

hazardous swimming conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will gradually subside today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

