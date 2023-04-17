CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main accumulation above 4500 feet

tapering to trace amounts down to around 3000 feet. Higher

amounts over Lassen Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

