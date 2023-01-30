CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 200 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Local gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley, Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather