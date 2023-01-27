CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 229 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will likely impact weekend travelers during the day on Sunday. Be sure to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather