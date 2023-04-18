CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

758 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

Winds have decreased below criteria and model guidance shows a

continued decreasing trend. Therefore, this wind advisory will be

allowed to expire. Breezy winds, however, will continue through

Wednesday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* CHANGES...None.

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind

prone areas may see gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy winds will continue through

Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

allowed to expire. Breezy wind, however, will continue through

