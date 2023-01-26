CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

1244 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...Quick Hitting Winter System Sunday and Sunday Night Followed

By Very Cold Temperatures...

* A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact

the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into Sunday night,

bringing gusty ridge winds and light snowfall accumulations.

* Ahead of the precipitation, westerly winds will begin to

increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sierra ridges will

see gusts between 60 to 80 mph which will result in some

mountain recreational impacts. Expect choppy conditions on Lake

Tahoe as gusts will climb up to around 30 mph.

* This will be a cold system, with powdery snow at all elevations.

Snow totals will be meager by Sierra standards, with generally

2-6" expected. For western Nevada, a dusting up to a few inches

of snow will be possible. Remember, it doesn't take much for

the snow to pack down into ice as cars drive over it. Driving

conditions may get messy Sunday, with the potential for

lingering icy conditions into the Monday morning commute.

* For the latest roadway conditions call 5 1 1 or download

Caltran's and NDOT's smart phone applications, Quickmap and

NVRoads, respectively.

* Frigid temperatures will settle into the region early next week

with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some locations

have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect

vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold

temperatures.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather