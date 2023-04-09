WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 327 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will result in dangerous travel conditions during the Monday morning commute near the coast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather