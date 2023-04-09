WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

613 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches and Ventura

County Inland Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

