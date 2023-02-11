WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

750 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous rip

currents. Highest on northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents

can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves

can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will subside Sunday. Larger surf is

expected early next week with peak surf heights of 12 to 17

feet possible on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they

can be deadly locations in such conditions.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip

currents, highest on west facing beaches.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will peak through early Sunday, then

will slowly subside. Larger surf is expected early next week

with peak surf heights of 8 to 12 feet possible on Tuesday.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with dangerous rip

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

will slowly subside.Larger surf is expected early next week with

peak surf heights of 7 to 10 feet possible on Tuesday.

