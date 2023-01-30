WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

201 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Additional light snow accumulations are possible into the evening

hours, but the threat of impactful snows have significantly

decreased.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Scattered snow showers are expected. Additional snowfall

up to 2 to 4 inches is expected, mainly confined to the San

Gabriel Mountains.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slippery or closed

mountain roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow remains possible over the

Interstate 5 Tejon Pass into the evening, but the threat of

significant impacts or closures have decreased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

A dusting of snow is possible over the foothills into the evening

