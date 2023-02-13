CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

639 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Northeast Clark

County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

result. Boating will be dangerous on area lakes due to

elevated waves and strong wind gusts.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

