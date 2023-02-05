CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1236 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, southern Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, southern Clark County, and western Clark County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...West-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather