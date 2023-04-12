WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 PM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this evening. For

the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and

Northern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

