WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 933 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 21 possible. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. result. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... Wind speeds have decreased and the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire. Occasional gusts around 40 mph will be possible for the next couple of hours. ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.