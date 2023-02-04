WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1002 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The advisory was issued inadvertently for zone 084.

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts above 6000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern California above 5000 feet

including the Scott and Salmon Mountains, and around Mt.

Shasta, Mt. Eddy and Castle Crags.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High country travel could be difficult. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...I-5 at Mt. Shasta City is not expected to

experience snow impacts with this storm, however Highway 89 at

Snowman Summit should see minor travel impacts with 1 to 3

inches of accumulation tonight into early Sunday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

